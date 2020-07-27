Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has congratulated 10-year-old Sarah after she was named winner of a fundraising competition for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

Sarah won the Phizz-whizzing Workshops fundraising idea competition, which was judged by Whittaker as well as Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss and CBBC presenter Ed Petrie.

Her fundraising idea was to host a Roald Dahl film night, dress up as your favourite of the late children’s author’s characters, provide drinks and snacks for guests and give a donation.

The judges thought Sarah’s idea was a “simple and creative” way to raise money for the charity, which provides specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children.

In a video message, Whittaker said: “We have been inundated with creative ideas and it was very hard to judge so we decided to award runner-up prizes as well as the overall prize, which was won by Sarah, aged 10. Congratulations Sarah.”

Her prizes include a special Witches book, James And The Giant Peach collector’s figurine, dressing up costume and George’s Marvellous Medicine book.

Petrie said: “It made me realise how many of Roald Dahl’s books have made it onto the screen in some form, and it is a clever way to raise money because it requires minimal effort.”

Author Roald Dahl (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Azaria, aged five, was named one of the runners-up for her idea to arrange a teddy bears picnic with attendees donating to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Driss said: “Azaria’s teddy bears picnic can be done at home or school, it encourages creativity, is easily accessible and is fun.”

Sarah and the runners-up’s ideas will be listed in an official Roald Dahl Day party pack.

The charity supports 78 Roald Dahl Nurses caring for more than 21,000 children across the UK, with a focus on epilepsy, acquired brain injury, rare diseases, sickle cell and thalassemia.

More information at justgiving.com/campaign/marvellousfundraising