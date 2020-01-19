A Glasgow flat targeted in a gun attack on Thursday is linked to a drug dealer who was shot dead in 2016.

The Scottish Sun reported the flat was linked to 26-year-old drug dealer Euan ‘EJ’ Johnston.

Gunshots were fired on Salmona Street in the Hamiltonhill area in the Hamiltonhill area of the city around 11.30pm on January 16.

A man exited a dark coloured four-door car and fired the shots before returning to the vehicle.

No one was injured in the attack but the incident sparked increased police patrols in the area.

The vehicle made off towards Auckland Street and the incident was described as "incredibly reckless" by detectives.

The car is believed to be a purple Nissan Pulsar with the registration SE66KNN.

It was stolen from Kilwinning on Thursday December 5 and was found burnt outside Manse Road on Friday.

Detective Inspector John Morrison of Glasgow CID said on Friday: "The information we have gathered so far leads me to believe that this was targeted and not a random attack.

"While there was no one injured, it should go without saying that discharging a firearm like this in a built-up area is an incredibly reckless act."

The detective has since added: "We believe that the purple Nissan Pulsar may have been used by those who discharged the firearm and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3870 of 16 January.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.