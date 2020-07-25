A PENSIONER has been left badly shaken after a man followed her into her home and demanded money.
The woman, in her eighties, was pounced on by the would-be crook in Struan Road, Cathcart, at around 3.30pm yesterday.
The man fled in the direction of Kildary Road without taking anything when he became aware of another person in the house.
He is described as white, aged around 45, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, medium build and with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and spoke with a Scottish accent.
Detective Constable Suzy Walker, of Glasgow's Community Investigation Unit, said: "The woman was unhurt but, understandably, left badly shaken by this incident.
"As part of our investigation, we're urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area to contact us. Likewise, anyone with information which could be relevant is urged to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
