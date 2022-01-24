Final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland have been eased from today, Monday, January 24.

In an update last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that nightclubs would be able to reopen, and caps on indoor events and table service requirements where alcohol is served would be removed.

These measures were put in place in December, alongside a maximum capacity of 500 people for outdoor events. This was eased on January 22.

However, the requirements for face coverings and self-isolation will remain for the foreseeable future.

Announcing the end of the restrictions last Tuesday, Sturgeon said: “Although significant pressures and uncertainties do remain, the data nevertheless gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave.”

She told MSPs: “A combination of booster vaccinations, the willingness of the public to adapt their behaviour to help stem transmission, and the temporary protective measures introduced in December, has helped blunt the impact of the Omicron wave.”

Changes to #coronavirus restrictions from 24 January:



🔹 End to 1m distancing and table service in hospitality

🔹 Nightclubs in Scotland can re-open

🔹 Non-professional indoor contact sports can resume

🔹 No attendance limits at indoor events



More ➡️ https://t.co/IhaJOcfqJh pic.twitter.com/gcHXLw52Mt — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 18, 2022

Sturgeon also announced there would be no change to the vaccine passport scheme.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





According to the Scottish Parliament schedule, Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Tuesday, January 25. This will take place at the usual time of 2pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





You can watch the Covid update on the Scottish Parliament Tv website here.

It will also be live streamed across the Scottish Parliament social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.

Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross. criticised Sturgeon for bringing in new measures over December, claiming she had been too “gung-ho” when the new strain was discovered.

However, she defended this on the BBC’s Sunday morning show saying: “The short answer, I think, is yes they were, although they have a big impact on businesses, and individuals.

“If you look at what we were predicting through our modelling would be the case in January before Christmas… it was around 50,000 infections a day and we didn’t see that materialise or anything like that materialise.

“I think that was a combination of the acceleration of the booster campaign… these sensible, balanced, protective measures we introduced before Christmas and lastly – perhaps most importantly – the magnificent, responsible response of the public who changed their behaviour in the face of Omicron in order to try to stem transmission.

“So, yes, I think what we did has been worth it and we’re hopefully now seeing Scotland… very firmly on the downward slope of that Omicron wave.”