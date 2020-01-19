Much of the UK woke to frosty scenes on Sunday morning with the mercury dipping below zero and fog in many areas.

A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and people have been urged to prepare for change in temperatures and look out for those most at risk.

For those who did venture out early, there was plenty of rewarding views as the sun rose.

Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
A man takes his dog for a walk as the sun rises behind the Allen Clarke Memorial Windmill in Blackpool (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
A cyclist rides through a park in London (Martin Keene/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
Photographers wait to take a picture of a stag in a frost-covered Richmond Park in south-west London (Martin Keene/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
The mercury dipped below zero and fog coated large parts of the country (Steve Parsons/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
A mackerel sky over St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay (Owen Humpreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
Deer roam in Windsor Great Park (Steve Parsons/PA)
Winter weather Jan 19th 2020
Frozen fields around Poulakerry Tower House in Kilsheelan, Co Tippary, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)