Helena Bonham Carter has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now “masters of their own destiny” as they prepare to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The actress, who plays Harry’s great-aunt Princess Margaret in the third series of The Crown, discussed the future of the couple as she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, where she is nominated for her performance.

She told the People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT live stream: “The world is their oyster and it will be interesting to see what they do.

Congratulations to the cast of The Crown. Thanks for bringing inspirational female role models to life. @seeher2020 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/BXNE31pPDM — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 19, 2020

“Now they are masters of their own destiny and good luck to them.”

Josh O’Connor, who plays Harry’s father the Prince of Wales, added: “I imagine they could probably do anything.

“I’m sure they are very talented and can go off and do whatever they want. I hope so.”

Helena Bonham Carter (right) with Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty (Matt Sayles/AP)

The cast of The Crown is also nominated for the ensemble in a TV drama prize and Bonham Carter said of the show: “It has been such a happy job for me.

“It has been ironic because we are up for the ensemble thing and for a programme about status and hierarchy, it couldn’t be more democratic and fun and supportive.

“It is pretty idiotic and we are a proper family, all supportive and there is no competition really. There is not one diva. Our queen (Olivia Colman) is hilarious and there is not a diva and everyone is brilliantly fun.”

The ceremony will see Leonardo DiCaprio present Robert De Niro with the lifetime achievement award.

“I’m honoured to get the award, it’s that simple. To be honoured by your peers, I don’t even know what to say,” De Niro said.

He is also nominated as part of the ensemble of Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman, alongside his co-star Al Pacino, and said: “He did send me a beautiful email and one to Marty too.

Tonight's recipient of the 56th SAG Lifetime Achievement Award visits us on the silver carpet 🙌 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/sfdhAQoQnB — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 19, 2020

“It was a wonderful email, we have known each other for 50 years and because we found ourselves in the same type of situation, we would compare notes, give each other advice on how to handle a thing, because we felt close in that way and had an understanding and that was a great thing to be able to rely on.”

Also attending the ceremony is the British Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for her role in Harriet and is also nominated for an Oscar for the role.

If she wins, she would be the youngest person to become an EGOT (a recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

She said: “Madness, utter madness. I just didn’t know it was possible to get to this point with a Broadway show and here I am, I just can’t believe it.”