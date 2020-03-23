Harlequins have become the latest Gallagher Premiership club to ask players to take a 25 per cent pay cut to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twickenham Stoop outfit made the announcement on Monday, revealing “all staff, players and coaches” would be asked to accept a reduction of salary.

Chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said in a statement: “Today, we have made the difficult decision to ask all our staff, players and coaches to support the club through a 25 per cent reduction of salary. We will look after our lowest earners and those facing financial difficulty.

“This move hasn’t been taken lightly, but in order to protect jobs, the future of Harlequins and the excellent and committed people that reside within. Even with this important contribution, we will need all of our stakeholders to come together to help secure the club’s future.

🃏 "The past few days have been turbulent, unnerving and challenging for us all." 📲 An update from CEO Laurie Dalrymple: https://t.co/H3NbsmLSLM#COYQ pic.twitter.com/P3S77CCD3s — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) March 23, 2020

“In the coming days the focus of our club will switch to supporting our local communities, doing our best to support those who need our help.”

Leicester confirmed on Saturday they would join Gloucester, Saracens, Wasps and Worcester in asking players to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

Bristol, meanwhile, revealed they had asked staff to accept an undisclosed reduction in salary as Rugby Football Union clubs try to cope with the impact of Covid-19’s outbreak in the UK.

Dalrymple added: “On behalf of our owners and the board, I want to take this moment to thank everyone at our club for their incredible passion, support and sacrifice – from our players to our coaches, our maintenance staff, our community coaches, our Foundation – everyone employed at Harlequins plays their part and has displayed so much humility in how they’ve embraced this difficult process.

English rugby union’s flagship domestic competition is on hold until at least April 24 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Likewise, to all our loyal and passionate supporters, we thank you more than ever for your backing at this time.

“A club is at its best when it comes together and acts as a community. Over the coming weeks and months, we will need to call upon everyone to get behind the club to ensure its survival and enable it to flourish again.”