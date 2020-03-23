Coronavirus continues to cause major problems for the sporting calendar but a handful of events are still taking place around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the action which went ahead on Monday.

Australian A-League

Struggling Newcastle Jets beat second-placed Melbourne City 2-1 to move within three points of the top six. It was a missed opportunity for City, who remain eight points behind leaders Sydney FC. Nick Fitzgerald’s first goal for Newcastle was cancelled out 20 minutes from time by Florin Berenguer. However, Steven Ugarkovic’s strike from distance, just his seventh goal in 114 appearances, snatched the points for Jets, for whom veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss – who is retiring at the end of the season – made his 250th A-League appearance after coming on as a substitute. It may well be the last A-League match played before an expected suspension on Tuesday.

Myanmar National League

League leaders Hantharwady United opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table after a 4-2 victory over Zwekapin United with Ivorian Donald Bissa scoring a hat-trick. Saigang moved up to fifth following a 3-1 win over Chin United.

Nicuragua Liga Primera

/ GOL MANAGUA FC // Min. 55 / #25 Carlos Félix Managua FC 4-0 Juventus FC pic.twitter.com/tfjrxUBrp1 — Liga Primera (@lgaprimera) March 23, 2020

Managua FC returned to second place, just a point behind leaders Diriangen – who won on Sunday – with a 4-2 win over Juventus Managua at the Estadio Olimpico del IND Managua which they both share in the capital. Bottom side Las Sabanas ended a four-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw against mid-table Chinandega.

Horse racing

Russian Emperor gave trainer Aiden O’Brien his first win of the Irish Flat season (Brian Lawless/PA)

Trainer Aidan O’Brien opened his account for the 2020 Irish Flat season when Seamie Heffernan rode the 2/1 favourite Russian Emperor to a short-head win over Lobo Jobo, ridden by Shane Foley, in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over a mile at Naas in County Kildare.